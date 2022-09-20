Bruno Fernandes shares details of on-pitch disagreements with Man United teammates

Bruno Fernandes on disagreements with teammates.

Bruno Fernandes has opened up on the regular disagreements he finds himself in with Manchester United teammates while on the pitch.

Since joining the club midway through the 2019/20 season, the fiery Fernandes is regularly seen remonstrating with teammates, officials and opponents, a trait which has divided opinion on the Portuguese midfielder.

However, in an in-depth interview with The Athletic, Fernandes attempts to play down this persona, while suggesting that the idea that he gesticulates negatively towards his teammates is a fabrication.

Bruno Fernandes: “It’s normal to be angry with teammates.”

“The thing people say about how I wave my arms (negatively) at my team-mates. That has never happened. That is completely a lie,” says the 28-year-old.

“I can be using my arms to ask for the ball and to tell them something about where to move the ball. But never do I talk to them in a bad way. Yes, I can shout at someone if they do not pass the ball when he has to do it, or if he does not take the decision in the best way, or if he goes two-v-one and does not pass the ball to his team-mate. Then it is normal to be angry at him.

“I do not demand more from anyone than myself. I always say to everyone, ‘If at any time you do not want me to talk to you, or shout at you, or help you, then you can tell me and I will be quiet with you in the game’.

“But afterwards, do not tell me that I did not call you for ‘Man on’ or encourage you to pass the ball.”

Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire.

The Portugal international then goes on to detail some conversations he has had on the pitch with teammates, namely club captain Harry Maguire and recent signing Tyrell Malacia.

“He (Malacia) was trying to keep the ball in a good way but I was completely free on the other side of the pitch,” adds Fernandes.

“‘I said, ‘Ty, just put your head up and look to the other side’. He was quite angry with me because I was talking to him. But he didn’t understand what I was saying.

“At the end of the game, I went up to him and put my hands on his head calmly and said, ‘When I talk to you, I am not shouting at you in a bad way, I am just asking you to switch the play’. He said, ‘Yeah, sorry, I was just tired.’

“In some games, it will be him shouting at me and I am OK with that. I remember with ‘H’ (Maguire) in the Europa League against Copenhagen (in the 2019-20 quarter-finals).

“We were defending and I tried to control the ball and take on a defender. I lost the ball and he shouted at me, ‘Bruno, hold the ball!’ I was tired and said, ‘Don’t shout!’ In the first half of extra time, I went up to him and said sorry for talking back.”

Man United form.

Regular on-pitch negativity drew frustration from some United fans during the club’s disastrous 2021/22 season but if the conversations are helping to achieve positive results, there won’t be too many complaints.

The mood at Old Trafford is certainly much brighter at the moment, with the club having won their last four Premier League games.

