Bruno Fernandes reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo said to him regarding Man United future

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo plans to stick around at Manchester United, for the time being at least.

While some United players began their first pre-season under Erik ten Hag’s management earlier this week, others who have been on international duty are due to return on July 4th.

Bruno Fernandes: “The club can’t lose Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Fernandes is one of them, and as he indicated to Portuguese outlet Record, so is his compatriot Ronaldo, despite speculation that the 37-year-old might be looking for a way out of Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s club and international teammate also indicated that he wouldn’t like to see Ronaldo leave United, as he is too valuable to the club’s fortunes.

“From what I talked to him – we’re both on vacation, no one bothers friends on vacation,” Fernandes is quoted as saying. “there is nothing more than that, but each one takes care of their future. I don’t believe that the club is willing to lose a value like Cristiano.”

The Cristiano Ronaldo dilemma.

While huge numbers of United fans would like to see Ronaldo see out the second year of his contract, there are others who feel that it might be time for the player and the club to part ways.

In some aspects, Ronaldo’s much-heralded return to Old Trafford turned out to be a success, as he hit 24 goals in all competitions, giving supporters some rare moments of joy in an otherwise miserable season.

However, insiders have suggested that some players wilted in Ronaldo’s presence, while the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been accused of berating younger teammates for not performing to his high standards.

Additionally, given that new manager Erik ten Hag is about to embark on a long-term project to turn United’s fortunes around, there have been suggestions that a 37-year-old Ronaldo may not be too keen on learning a new style of play, and will perhaps get in the way of the Dutchman’s work.

A return to Lisbon?

It has been reported that Chelsea have held talks with Ronaldo’s agent about the possibility of signing him, while it was also put to Fernandes in his interview about Ronaldo making another sensational return, this time to Sporting Lisbon, where he began his career as a teenager, and where Fernandes himself played before moving to Manchester.

“It would be a great moment for the Sportinguistas,” the 27-year-old responded. “Almost everyone expects that; I would like that to happen. He has the ambition to continue playing for many years, we will see what he will decide – I hope – when his contract with United ends, but the ambition and dream of Sportinguistas would be to see Ronaldo playing for Sporting.”

