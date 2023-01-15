Bruno Fernandes slams reports that interview comments were aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo suggestions.

Bruno Fernandes has hit back at suggestions that comments he made in an interview on Saturday were aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo.

After he scored in Manchester United’s massive 2-1 victory over Manchester City, Fernandes told BT Sport that feels that the Red Devils now look like a “proper team” after securing their ninth win in-a-row in all competitions.

Man United find form.

The last time United failed to win came when they lost to Aston Villa on November 6th, a match which also happened to be Ronaldo’s last appearance for the club before his acrimonious departure.

Coincidence or not, the comments from Fernandes led to many wondering whether he was taking aim at his compatriot, after a number of disciplinary issues involved Ronaldo throughout the autumn.

"Now you see a proper team, that works hard for each other!" "And you see that it pays off!" 💪 Man Utd's Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes share their post-match thoughts after winning the Manchester derby 🗣️ 🎙️ @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/RLikjWFXsM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2023

Bruno Fernandes interview.

“I said it before the game to the team… we look like a team now,” Fernandes said on the Old Trafford pitch after the derby victory. “Some months ago, you could see that sometimes a team, sometimes looking out for ourselves.

“Now you see a proper team that works hard for each other and you can see that it pays.”

However, Fernandes took to Instagram late on Saturday night to dismiss claims that he was having a go at Ronaldo.

“I know that is difficult to see Manchester United doing well, and [they] don’t have anything to talk about us on the news apart [from] good things!” he posted on his Instagram Stories.

“Don’t use my name to attack Cristiano. Cristiano was part of our team for half the season and as I said in many interviews, everyone since Liverpool is being amazing and acting like a proper team and you can see the results. We carry on!'”

Cristiano Ronaldo exit.

This isn’t the first time recently that Fernandes has moved to cool talk of a rift with Ronaldo, after he hit back at claims over a supposedly “frosty” handshake with the Portugal captain at the national team training base ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo’s exit from United was confirmed on November 22nd, after he conducted a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised a number of people at the club.

He has since signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-and-a-half year deal.

