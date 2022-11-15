Bruno Fernandes’ viral “snubbing” of Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t what it seems

Bruno Fernandes didn’t snub Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes’ apparent “snubbing” of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday was taken out of context, it has been reported.

Just a day after it emerged that Ronaldo had sat down for a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, his meeting with his club and international teammate was caught on film and has now gone viral.

Bruno Fernandes greets Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes can be seen walking into the Portugal training facility, where he warmly greets a number of teammates before apparently attempting to walk past Ronaldo.

As Ronaldo holds out his hand to shake, the midfielder seems to grab it coldly, before briefly saying something to his national team captain, leaving Ronaldo with a fairly stunned expression on his face, as Fernandes walks away smiling.

The clip has been widely-shared, with many viewing it as a response from Fernandes to Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan.

Bruno Fernandes gives Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as Portugal meet for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/W5rDdMirc8 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 15, 2022

“Frosty” meeting was a joke.

However, The Athletic have stated that sources close to Fernandes claim that “it was a joke about his flight from England arriving late and that the exchange had been taken out of context”.

Snippets of Ronaldo’s interview with Morgan began to be shared on Sunday evening, shortly after his Manchester United teammates completed a 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

While Fernandes may be willing to put the controversy aside for the sake of Portugal’s World Cup hopes, The Athletic also state that senior Man United players are unhappy with Ronaldo’s behaviour in recent weeks.

Players are said to view Ronaldo’s early departure from a win over Tottenham Hotspur as “awful behaviour,” while some watched clips of the interview while travelling back from the Fulham game on Sunday.

NEW: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why be blanked Gary Neville on the pitch and what he really thinks of Wayne Rooney.@cristiano | @GNev2 | @WayneRooney | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/9PtiHWb2ey — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 14, 2022

Ronaldo interview.

In the 90-minute interview, which will air in full on Wednesday and Thursday night, Ronaldo states that he doesn’t respect United boss Erik ten Hag.

In another section, he suggests that senior club figures didn’t believe that he couldn’t join United’s pre-season tour because his wife and daughter were ill.

He also calls out the Glazer ownership of the club, saying that they “don’t care,” while voicing his displeasure at former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney for their criticism of him.

In the Man United dressing room, the attack on Rooney in particular is reportedly viewed as “needless.”

If there is any lingering tension between Fernandes and Ronaldo, it will need to be put aside in time for Portugal’s opening World Cup game against Ghana on November 24th.

