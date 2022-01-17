Bruno Fernandes contract talks on hold until Man United’s situation is clearer

Bruno Fernandes contract talks on hold.

Bruno Fernandes has put contract talks with Manchester United on hold as he waits to see what the club’s situation will be next season.

The Portuguese midfielder scored a brace in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, a game in which Man United surrendered a 2-0 lead.

Bruno Fernandes waiting for clearer picture.

The result leaves the club five points outside the Champions League places – albeit with two games in hand on West Ham; and it looks like qualification for Europe’s premier club competition could influence contract talks with Fernandes.

The Athletic are reporting that talks between United and the 27-year-old have been shelved until May, when both parties will be ‘clearer about the team’s situation next season’.

It is reported that Fernandes signed for a ‘modest’ salary when he joined from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, but that he now wants parity with the club’s highest earners, given his importance to the team.

Man United salaries.

Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to earn United’s highest salary at £400,000 per week, followed by David de Gea on £375,000 while a number of other players are believed to receive £200,000 or more.

Fernandes is currently contracted until June 2025 so while the club believe he has earned an upgrade, the hierarchy aren’t feeling under pressure to get a deal signed.

With Champions League qualification uncertain, Man United’s short-term prospects remain up in the air and Fernandes is unlikely to settle for another Europa League slog next season.

As well as that, it’s still unclear who will be in charge of the Red Devils next season, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick only contracted to remain as manager until the end of the current campaign, before taking on a consultancy role at the club.

Bruno Fernandes form.

Fernandes’ form has come under scrutiny this season but he is far from the only United player to be under-performing.

Leaving the past few months aside, he has arguably been United’s top attacking threat since arriving at the club and he has now registered 47 goals in 106 games across all competitions.

Fernandes’ performance against Villa on Saturday was his best for United in quite some time and fans will be hoping that he continues this kind of form over the coming months and into next season.

Whatever about next year’s Champions League campaign, Rangnick’s side are still involved in this season’s edition of the competition and face a two-legged tie with Atletico Madrid in the spring.

The form of Fernandes will be key as the German coach plots a journey through the knock-out stages.

