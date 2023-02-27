How to watch the Bristol City v Man City FA Cup match on TV in Ireland

How to watch Bristol City v Manchester City on TV in Ireland.

Bristol City host Man City in the FA Cup fifth round this week, and the match will be broadcast on TV in Ireland.

The Premier League champions visit the EFL Championship side in the hope of sealing their place in the last-eight of an FA Cup that is particularly lacking in big contenders this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Bristol City v Man City on TV in Ireland.

When does Bristol City v Man City take place?

Bristol City host Man City on Tuesday February 28th, with kick-off at Ashton Gate scheduled for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Monthly Membership.

The match will also be broadcast live on ITV 1, for those who have access.

Max O'Leary has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal until 2026! ✍️ YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oyAsVeI55j — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) February 27, 2023

What is at stake?

Pep Guardiola’s Man City may be trailing Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but there’s still a possibility that they can end the season with three trophies.

They have shown in recent weeks that they are able to chip away at the Gunners’ lead, and their Champions League dream remains alive after a 1-1 draw away at RB Leipzig last week.

With the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool already out of the FA Cup, the competition looks like another route to silverware for Man City this season.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side will be massive underdogs heading into the game, as they look to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 1974.

The match could provide Ireland fans with the opportunity to get a closer look at midfielder Mark Sykes and goalkeeper Max O’Leary, who were both involved in Stephen Kenny’s senior international squads throughout 2022.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup, Manchester City, Mark Sykes, Max O'Leary