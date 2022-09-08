Next Brighton appointment crucial for club’s group of young Irish players

Irish Brighton players await appointment.

Brighton are set to be on the lookout for a new manager, and whoever that is will be key to the development of the club’s group of young Irish players.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter is on the brink of being appointed manager of Chelsea, replacing Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday morning.

Graham Potter set for Chelsea.

If Potter does sign with the Blues, his departure will leave a gaping hole on the south coast, given his role in establishing Brighton as one of the Premier League’s most attractive sides to watch.

The 47-year-old has also been credited with leading a culture change throughout all levels of the club, where possession-based football is now the norm.

Brighton have been equally-astute in the transfer market, with the likes of Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister all arriving in for next to nothing before adapting to the Premier League with ease.

Young Irish players.

From an Irish point of view, Potter’s trust in young players will be the most important trait for the Seagulls to replace when they are scouting for a new manager.

Brighton is home to Ireland underage stars Evan Ferguson, Andrew Moran and James Furlong, all of whom impressed in the Carabao Cup first round victory over Forest Green Rovers last month.

Ferguson got on the scoresheet that night, with both Furlong and Moran involved in his goal, and each would have fancied their chances of additional first-team minutes this season, if Chelsea hadn’t come calling for their manager.

Since that result, Ferguson has gone on to hit a hat-trick for the club’s Premier League 2 side in a 4-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

Graham Potter on Evan Ferguson.

It’s the ex-Bohemians youngster who may miss Potter the most, after he was included in the matchday squad on 17 occasions in the Premier League last season, coming on for his debut in a 3-0 defeat to Burnley in February.

“He is an intelligent player for someone so young,” said Potter of Ferguson, after the recent win over Forest Green. “You look at him and you have to remind yourself he is only 17, so he’s got an exciting future, I think. He’s level-headed and a humble guy who again wants to just play football.”

As well as those already mentioned, Aaron Connolly can also thank Potter for giving him his Premier League debut, although the Galwegian is now on loan at Venezia, after a promising start to his career stalled somewhat in recent times.

Who’s next?

Nathan Jones of Luton Town is one man whose name has been mentioned as Potter’s replacement and as a young, progressive manager, he might just fit the bill.

Jones has previously coached at Brighton under the likes of Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton but whatever happens, Irish eyes will be watching the development of their our young players closely.

