Brian Kerr unconvinced by Stephen Kenny contract decision

Brian Kerr remains unconvinced by Stephen Kenny’s record as Republic of Ireland manager, in spite of the FAI giving the former Dundalk boss a new contract.

On Wednesday afternoon, the FAI confirmed the news that Pundit Arena broke on Tuesday, which was that Kenny had agreed a new contract to take him to the end of the 2024 European Championship campaign.

The decision was made after improved results and performances over the autumn, but with the little to show for in terms of qualification for major tournaments, something which Kerr expressed concern about on Wednesday night.

Brian Kerr: “We’ve gone out of three competitions under Stephen Kenny.”

“My view overall was that we went tamely out of three different competitions since Stephen got the job,” Kerr said during Virgin Media Sport‘s Champions League coverage.

“We went out of the Nations League and failed to win a match against Finland, Bulgaria and Wales. Ultimately, that comes back on you, whether that’s around co-efficients or play-off places.

“Then we lost the play-off match (for Euro 2020), which was only a semi-final against Slovakia, and then the World Cup, we went out from the start. We lost the match with Serbia early on, lost to Portugal, maybe a little bit unfortunate to lose that match early on.”

"I'm happy for Stephen. The FAI haven't always been very good at renewing contracts, or they've renewed contracts before they should have." Brian Kerr & Damien Delaney react to the Stephen Kenny's contract extension.

Improvements under Kenny.

After taking over from Mick McCarthy in 2020, Kenny went 11 games without a win, while suffering the ignominy of a home defeat at the hands of traditional European minnows Luxembourg.

Things gradually got better, with a friendly win over Andorra in June finally breaking the duck, before the team were minutes away from taking all three points away to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in September.

A draw at home to Portugal followed, as did wins over Azerbaijan, Qatar and Luxembourg, leaving Kenny with a record of four wins, eight draws and eight defeats in charge of the Boys in Green.

Damien Delaney.

“He’ll get a chance to continue what he’s doing,” said Kerr’s fellow pundit Damien Delaney. “But make no mistake, he’s under pressure straight away.

“The results will be demanded to a certain point but the performances in the games have to keep improving.”

Ireland face home friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania later this month before embarking on a Nations League campaign in a group that contains Scotland, Armenia and Ukraine, although the matches against the latter are shrouded in uncertainty, due to the ongoing crisis in the country.

