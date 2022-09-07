Brian Kerr gives take on “difficult fella” Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea sacking

Brian Kerr gives take on Thomas Tuchel.

Brian Kerr has described Thomas Tuchel as a “difficult fella,” after the German coach was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning.

Chelsea confirmed that they had parted company with Tuchel just hours after they suffered defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League group match on Tuesday night.

The decision appears to be the culmination of a breakdown in relations between club and manager, while Kerr feels that the upheaval of several key background figures departing this year hasn’t helped matters.

Brian Kerr: “Thomas Tuchel looked exasperated.”

“The likes of Petr Cech were vital to success in recent years,” Kerr said during Virgin Media‘s Champions League coverage on Wednesday night.

“A bit of stability, working with the manager, signing the right players. (Marina) Granovskaia – she seemed to have a big hand in dealing with agents and players’ contracts.

“And of course Bruce Buck, who’d been there for 18 or 19 years. So all of that stability has gone out the window.

“He (Tuchel) looked exasperated. His decision-making became unclear. Look at the game last night, lots of changes in tactics, changes in positions, changes in shape without getting too much out of the players.

🗣 "They've had a scattergun approach to signing players." 🗣 "The likes of Petr Cech was vital." 🗣 "Tuchel has look exasperated." 🗣 "His decision-making became unclear." Brian Kerr reacts to Chelsea's sacking of Thomas Tuchel.#UCL pic.twitter.com/5S7eESFK28 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 7, 2022

“A difficult fella.”

“The whole situation has been unstable since the war broke out in Ukraine basically, the pressure they were under to get (former Chelsea owner, Roman) Abramovich out of the way and sell the club.

“I think that has led to this. The new owners, instability, not knowing the manager, wanting their own man in. The manager is obviously a difficult fella in his own way.

“He fought with people at Paris Saint-Germain. He ended up in rows there, left around December time, same thing in Dortmund after two years. He’s obviously a tough fella to deal with.”

Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Tuchel arrived at Chelsea in January 2021 and ended his first half-season in charge by guiding the club to their second-ever Champions League trophy.

The Blues then got off to a good start last season, sitting on top of the Premier League table at the beginning of December, before things began to unravel in the new year.

They only won four of their final 10 league games and ended up in third place, while finishing as runners-up to Liverpool in both the Carabao Cup Final and FA Cup Final.

It looks increasingly-likely that Chelsea will appoint Graham Potter as Tuchel’s replacement, after Brighton gave them permission to speak with their manager earlier on Wednesday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brian kerr, Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel