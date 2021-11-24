Brian Kerr questions Darren Fletcher’s role at Man United

Brian Kerr questions Darren Fletcher role.

Brian Kerr has questioned the role of Darren Fletcher at Manchester United, with the Scot appearing more regularly in the dugout at the club’s matches.

Former Man United midfielder Fletcher joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff in January of this year before officially moving into a ‘technical director’ capacity just two months later.

Darren Fletcher is officially the Man United technical director.

At the time, the club said that Fletcher’s new role would see him “focus on a co-ordinated and long-term approach to player and squad development, helping maintain the integral link between the academy and the first team, aligned with Manchester United’s values and culture.”

However, towards the end of Solskjaer’s reign, Fletcher appeared more regularly in the dugout alongside the Norwegian’s coaching team, leading to much confusion as to what his actual role was.

Darren Fletcher was in the dugout today, offering Ronaldo advice. He's watched previous games from the directors' box and the press box. His role as technical director has confused many. The scrutiny is going to be on a different level now. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 20, 2021

Brian Kerr on Darren Fletcher being in the dugout.

The 37-year-old was pitchside again on Tuesday night as Michael Carrick took control of the United’s 2-0 victory away to Villarreal and speaking on Virgin Media Sport on Wednesday, Kerr questioned the coaching set-up that Solskjaer had in place which included Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan, while also calling out Fletcher’s role.

“I’ve always been sceptical about the back-up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,” the former Republic of Ireland manager said.

“Mike Phelan, what was his role? He was supposed to be the assistant manager, he was sitting away from the rest of them in a shirt and tie, not really involved in any coaching on a matchday.

“The Michael Carrick situation, he was on the bench and he was part of the trio with Kieran McKenna, who seemed to be making the little decisions when things were going wrong.

“And then we’ve Darren Fletcher… as the technical director, who’s only finished playing a couple of years ago and he’s technical director? It’s a very serious role.

"Phelan. What is his role? He sits away from the rest of them. "Carrick & McKenna seemed to make the decisions when things went wrong. "Fletcher is the Technical Director. Now he's in the dugout? "I'd agree with Scholes." Brian Kerr on the "mess" at Man United.#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/OYDAsSC4lM — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 24, 2021

“You would think he would have had a major part in the planning for the future if Solskjaer doesn’t work out but what we saw against Villarreal was… Darren Fletcher is now on the bench.

“I would have thought he would have been too busy making phone calls about where they’re going to go next.

“So I think that whole set-up is wrong. The ‘old boys’ kind of club and I agree with Paul Scholes who had a bit of a go last night.”

We are pleased to announce the appointment of John Murtough as the club's new Football Director, and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2021

Paul Scholes calls out Man United coaches.

Kerr was referring to comments from Scholes, another ex-Man United midfielder, who said on BT Sport that the coaches who worked under Solskjaer should be “embarrassed” to continue at the club, adding “I think they all should have gone.”

Despite the apparent mess that is in place at Old Trafford, United did manage to secure qualification to the Champions League knockout stage thanks to that 2-0 win over Villarreal, making the job of interim manager for the remainder of the season a much more enticing prospect for any prospective candidates.

