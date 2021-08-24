Brentford sign Val Adedokun.

Brentford have completed the signing of Dundalk’s Val Adedokun for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old will link up with the Brentford B side after signing a three-year contract with the Premier League new boys, with an option of a further year.

A club statement said: “Brentford Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Val Adedokun from League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk FC on a three-year contract with an option of a further year.”

Adedokun will be coached by Brentford B boss Neil MacFarlane and the Scot has spoken of his delight at getting the deal over the line.

“We’re really excited to bring Val to the club,” he said. “He is somebody who has played first team football in Ireland, and he will come here with really good attributes.

“He is somebody with electric pace and he also has experience of playing higher up the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him to improve over the next few years. ”

Adedokun moved to Dundalk from Malahide United in 2017 and has caught the eye while playing for the Louth’s clubs academy teams.

Primarily deployed as a left-back, he has appeared eight times for the Dundalk first team this season and was part of the travelling squad for their Uefa Europa League Group Stage fixture with Molde FK in December last year.

“In Ireland, you have to be tough.”

Speaking about Adedokun’s rise through the Irish football system, McFarlane said: “One thing about playing football in Ireland is that you have to be able to deal with the basics of the game and you also have to be tough, and that upbringing will stand him in good stead as he looks to progress in his career.”

If the comment about knowing the basics sounds a little bit patronising, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say it wasn’t intentional.

Val Adedokun: “I’m pleased to join Brentford.”

Speaking about the move to Dundalk FC media, Adedokun said: ““I’m very proud of what I achieved with Dundalk.”

“I’m very thankful to everyone at the club who gave me the opportunity to play first-team football at a young age and that has helped me to mature on the pitch and off the pitch.

“I’m pleased to join Brentford,” he added. “It’s been a goal of mine to get across to England and play for a club like this. To get this opportunity is more than I could have dreamed of.”

