Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt hints at Man United ambition

Vitaly Janelt reveals love for Man United.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt has hinted that he may want to play for Manchester United at some point in his career.

The 23-year-old has made seven Premier League appearances for the top flight newcomers this season and he’s been telling Sky Sports that England is where he wants to remain for the remainder of his footballing days.

Vitaly Janelt: “My favourite club is Man United.”

If that ambition is realised, it seems like Old Trafford would be a preferred destination for the Germany under-21 international, as he revealed that he has a soft spot for Man United.

“I will play my whole career in the Premier League, if I can. My favourite club is Manchester United,” he said, presumably in the hope that those in the Old Trafford transfer department are tuning in.

Brentford on a poor run of form.

Whatever about the future though, Janelt has a job to do this season and that’s to help keep Brentford in the top flight. After a strong start which saw the Bees fall to just one defeat in their opening seven matches, Thomas Frank’s side have since suffered a dip in form.

They are currently on a run of four consecutive league defeats and have fallen to 14th in the Premier League table, just four points above the drop zone.

Janelt, primarily a defensive midfielder, scored his first Premier League goal in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool back in September but rather than focusing on individual achievements, his priority is helping to prolong Brentford’s stay in the top flight.

Janelt’s career to date.

“I still can’t believe it,” he says on the club’s rise to the top of the English game, which was sealed by a play-off final victory over Swansea City in May.

“Saying that we play in the Premier League. This is one of my dreams since I was a kid. I can’t believe it, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Janelt began his professional career with RB Leipzig before spending four seasons in the German second tier with VfL Bochum, initially on loan.

He moved to Brentford in October of last year and racked up 41 appearances in a Championship campaign that ended in promotion to the Premier League.

Having achieved one dream of playing in England’s top flight, it remains to be seen whether Janelt can realise another by attracting the attention of his beloved Red Devils.

He will have the perfect opportunity to do so on December 14th, when his current side play Man United at the Brentford Community Stadium but in the short-term, all of his focus will be on the trip to Newcastle United this coming Saturday.

