Brendan Rodgers “storms out” of media huddle after question about wages

Brendan Rodgers reportedly “stormed out” of a media huddle on Saturday, after a question was asked about his Leicester City wages.

The Foxes manager is under pressure this season, with his side sitting second-from-bottom in the Premier League table with five points from their opening 10 games.

Their most recent result was a scoreless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, and it was after this game that the Co. Antrim native lost his patience with a certain line of questioning from the media.

According to The Telegraph, Rodgers was asked about rumours circulating on fan websites that his salary would make him too expensive to be fired by Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

“I have read on the news what I am supposed to be on and I know for sure that is a total fabrication,” Rodgers is reported to have replied, when it was put to him that he is earning £10 million per year.

“It’s nowhere near,” the quotes continue. “I actually think it is a disrespectful question, very disrespectful. I never asked you how much money you are on or whether there is any blockage in your role from your owners. I don’t think you need to worry about my wages. If there is a stumbling block in anything, you need to ask the owners that. It’s a disgraceful question.”

It was at this point that Rodgers reportedly ended the conversation and “stormed away”.

In December 2019, just 10 months after joining Leicester, Rodgers signed a contract extension that tied him down to the club until 2025.

Since then, he has taken the Foxes to the brink of Champions League qualification on two occasions, while also winning the FA Cup in 2021, the first time Leicester had ever won the trophy.

Things have faded a fair bit since the start of last season, with an eighth-place Premier League finish being followed up by the poor start to the current campaign.

Regardless of Rodgers’ wages, the fact that he is contracted for another two-and-a-half years may well mean that he would be given a huge pay-off if Srivaddhanaprabha decides to end his tenure in the near future.

