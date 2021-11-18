Brendan Rodgers among three names on Man United’s wishlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Brendan Rodgers on Man United wishlist.

Brendan Rodgers is one of three managers on Manchester United’s wishlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

While it seems that Solskjaer’s job is safe for the time being, it’s becoming more apparent that the Old Trafford decision-makers have already begun the search for the Norwegian’s successor.

Man United outline candidates.

Barring a major turnaround in form this season, it’s likely that Solskjaer will be gone by next summer at the very latest, and Romano has said that Rodgers is on the club’s new manager wishlist, along with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

“I am told that at the moment there is nothing advanced or nothing official going on but it’s true that he (Rodgers) is one of the names on the list of the Man United board. This is 100% true,” the Italian says in the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE.

“On the list, there are names like Pochettino, Rodgers and ten Hag, but ten Hag in an interview the other day said that he is not planning to leave Ajax.

Brendan Rodgers to Man United?

“Brendan Rodgers – he is 100% focused on Leicester City. When Newcastle United approached him, he said ‘no way, I want to stay with Leicester, I want to continue this project.

“Let’s see if Man United decide to go big on him, maybe in the next weeks if the Ole situation doesn’t change. At the moment, I am told that Rodgers is not in direct contact with Man United but he is one of the names on the list, the same for Pochettino, he is working for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Given Rodgers’ past as a Liverpool manager, he would be an unpopular choice for many Red Devils supporters but we’ve outlined here why some might be unwise to turn their noses up at the 2021 FA Cup winner.

As for Pochettino, he hasn’t exactly set the world alight at PSG, meaning that he could be available sooner rather than later, although there is a argument that the Argentine reached his peak during his time at Tottenham Hotspur and the ship may have sailed on the chances of him taking over the Old Trafford hot-seat.

