Brendan Rodgers vows to fight on after Leicester’s latest hammering

Brendan Rodgers vows to fight on.

Brendan Rodgers has vowed to continue fighting, after Leicester City suffered their latest Premier League humiliation on Saturday.

The Foxes lost 6-2 to Tottenham Hotspur, just two weeks after going down 5-2 at Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Midlands outfit have now lost six consecutive top flight games.

Sitting at the bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games, prospects appear grim but the Leicester manager has vowed to continue fighting as speculation of his future mounts.

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester problems.

“I always believe we can overcome it,” said Rodgers after the game. “You didn’t see a team today that is short of confidence, that is always a good sign.

“I will always fight on, but I understand the game and six straight losses isn’t good for anyone. I totally understand the frustration of supporters. I can’t hide from that. It’s my responsibility.

“Whatever happens I’ll have a huge amount of respect for them [the owners] because they’ve given me great support.

“I understand the game. Whatever happens to me at Leicester whether I stay and continue to fight on, I’ll always respect them.”

James Maddison.

Midfielder James Maddison got on the scoresheet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and suggested afterwards that the result did not match the performance of his side.

“People will check the scoreline and see 6-2 and think ‘wow, Leicester got battered again’ but I don’t think that was the case,” the 25-year-old told Sky Sports.

“In the first half it felt like the Leicester we know and the Brendan Rodgers side we’ve produced in the last few years, with the high press and creating chances. It is tough to take.

“The players should definitely be taking some of the brunt [not just Rodgers]. It is a collective, it’s not the manager, we are an XI out there. It hurts when you really respect the manager and ultimately we are the players out there and we haven’t been delivering recently.”

James Maddison on Leicester City's inability to defend set-pieces.

Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

Rodgers joined Leicester in February 2019, leaving Celtic mid-season on the back of two-and-a-half successful years in Glasgow.

The Co. Antrim man led the Foxes to two consecutive fifth-place finishes, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification on the final day of both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

Should he part ways with Leicester in the coming days, he will always be remembered as the man who guided the club to their first ever FA Cup success, after they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley in May 2021.

