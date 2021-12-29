Brendan Rodgers gives classy message to Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes after Leicester victory

Brendan Rodgers has message for Emma Hayes.

Brendan Rodgers reserved praise for Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes after his side’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool last night.

Leicester City defeated Jurgen Klopp’s team courtesy of a second half Ademola Lookman strike, after Kasper Schmeichel had earlier saved a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Brendan Rodgers: “Emma has done an amazing job.”

The win lifted the Foxes up to ninth in the Premier League table and while Rodgers was rightly delighted during his post-match interview, he still found time to have a special word with Hayes, who was working as a pundit with Amazon Prime.

“Just quickly,” the Antrim man said before signing off at the end of the interview.

“I’ve never met Emma before but I worked at Chelsea and I know how great a club it is. She’s done an amazing job for women’s football.

“All the things that you’re doing are really helping women’s football progress. As a fellow coach, I’ve watched from the outside, you’ve done amazing, so well done.”

“That means a lot, thank you. I appreciate your words and I wish you the best of luck,” Hayes responded.

Emma Hayes’ career.

Rodgers isn’t wrong about the Londoners contribution to the rise of the women’s game in recent years. Since taking over at Chelsea in 2012, Hayes has helped establish the Blues as a force both in English football and on the domestic front.

She has developed a squad that contains some of the most recognisable names in the game such as Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby, and a style of play that has helped the club to four Women’s Super League titles and three FA Cups during her time there.

Emma Hays linked with men’s game.

During her career, Hayes has been linked with a move into the men’s game, but earlier this year she said that it was an insult to the women’s game for her name to be among the contenders for a job at League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

“”Women’s football is something to celebrate, and the quality and the achievement of all the females I represent… it’s an insult to them that we talk about women’s football being a step down, with the dedication and the commitment and the quality they have,” the 45-year-old said.

“I am the manager of Chelsea. I manage and represent elite, world-class players and this for me is an amazing job. I’ve spent the last nine years cultivating all my energy into it.”

Chelsea currently sit second in the Women’s Super League table, four points behind London rivals Arsenal. Their next outing will be a home encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on January 7th.

