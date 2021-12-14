Brandon Williams reveals key role Kieran McKenna played in his development

Brandon Williams on Kieran McKenna influence.

Brandon Williams has revealed that he could have been lining out at central-defence or at right-back, had it not been for an intervention from Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at Norwich City, broke into the Manchester United team during the 2019/20 season, helped by an injury to Luke Shaw and the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan.

Brandon Williams’ versatility.

Upon joining up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team, Williams was reunited with McKenna, who had been his manager for the club’s under-16s, before the Fermanagh-born coach was promoted to the senior side’s backroom team.

Growing up, Williams gained experience playing all the way across a back four but it was McKenna who nailed him down to the left side, the position he went on to play for the Red Devils first-team and during his current spell at Norwich.

“Kieran McKenna was the manager and I was a first-year scholar,” the Manchester-born defender reflects, in an interview with The Athletic.

Brandon Williams: “Kieran McKenna put me on the left.”

“One game, we had no left-back. I’ve always been right-back, left-back, centre-back from under-14s. He put me there and from then I’ve enjoyed it.

“I can play either side, even centre-half. I always joke with the boys when I get to 33, 35, when my legs start going, I’m gonna move inside. Right now, I’m a bit young for that.”

Despite being a right-footed player, Williams prefers playing on the left to this day.

“I get asked it all the time, it’s so frustrating! Even the players here,” he says of his Canaries teammates.

“I got asked yesterday — I’ve been here for four months and you’re only just asking me! (Norwich full-back) Bali Mumba. We were doing crossing on the left. He was like, ‘Do you prefer the left?’ ‘Yes!’”

“There is a massive difference. I feel comfortable on the left. On the right, I feel I am limited in the stuff I can do.

“On the left, yeah, I might not have the top cross into the box that a left-footer has but I have stuff they can’t do. I like to use that, coming inside, playing one-twos. And my left is not bad, I can still use it.”

A lifelong Man United supporter, a lack of first team opportunities prompted Williams to seek playing time elsewhere this season and he has impressed at Norwich, firstly under the management of Daniel Farke and now Dean Smith, the German’s replacement in the Carrow Road dugout.

And with Shaw struggling for form this season, you would expect that interim Man United boss Ralf Rangnick is keeping a close eye on Williams’ development.

