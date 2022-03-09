Brandon Williams explains thinking behind viral Christian Eriksen hug

Brandon Williams explains Christian Eriksen hug.

Brandon Williams has been speaking about the hug he gave to Christian Eriksen last Saturday, footage of which was shared widely on social media.

During Norwich City’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford, the on-loan Manchester United defender became involved in a tussle with the Dane, which quickly turned into a hug once Williams saw who he was dealing with.

Eriksen has recently made his return to football with the Bees after suffering cardiac arrest while playing for his country at Euro 2020 last summer, and Williams has explained why his anger appeared to subside so quickly.

Brandon Williams: “I felt like he needed a hug.”

“Obviously, it’s a moment that just happens, it was just instinct,” Williams told Sky Sports. “I got past him and I felt him pull me down. We were on the attack and I was really angry.

“I was going to hold him but then I know what he’s been through and it’s incredible what he’s done. He’s back now and it’s something special for him to be back on the pitch for himself and to be involved in that, I felt like he needed a hug.

“It’s something that no player wants to go through. It was amazing that he’s back and he’s a top-quality player and I’m sure that he’ll get back to his best very soon.”

Christian Eriksen return.

Eriksen’s journey back to his top level appears to already be underway, as he completed the full 90 minutes against the Canaries, taking the corner that led to his side’s opening goal.

The 30-year-old also had more touches (66), made more passes (44) and more passes in the final third (16) than any of his teammates on the day, leading to Jamie Carragher highlighting his impact on Monday Night Football earlier this week.

Jamie Carragher on Christian Eriksen.

“He’s played deeper than we’d normally associate him with when he played for Tottenham, where he’s been more between the lines and tried to play the final pass,” the pundit said.

“He was more of a playmaker. That’s maybe the way role he’s now going to play. Almost when you think of players in the past, he’s maybe like an Andrea Pirlo who went deeper the longer he went on with his career and just made passes from there.”

Eriksen will be hoping to play another key role when Brentford host Burnley on Saturday, with huge points at stake in the bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

