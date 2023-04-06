Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers: TV details and kick-off time

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers: TV details.

Bohemians face Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin Derby on Friday night, in what will be a first for TV coverage of the League of Ireland.

For the very first time, Virgin Media will be showing a League of Ireland game live, and they couldn’t have picked a better match to start with.

The tables have turned for the arch-rivals this season, with Bohemians sitting top of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division, and three-in-a-row champions Shamrocks Roves languishing in sixth place, with just one win from their opening seven games.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers on TV.

When does Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers take place?

Bohemians will host Shamrock Rovers on the night of Good Friday at a sold-out Dalymount Park, which is reflective of a huge surge in interest in the league this year.

Kick-off at the Phibsborough venue is at 7.45pm.

Tomorrow’s co-commentator Graham Gartland and Bohs’ Pat Fenlon were joined by @deric_tv on @IrelandAMVMTV this morning 📺 The Dublin Derby is live on @VMSportIE tomorrow night at 19:30! #LOI | #BOHSHA pic.twitter.com/hc5a4Zqjis — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 6, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 7.30pm.

Virgin have been praised throughout the week for their dedication to promoting the game, with interviews featured on news broadcasts, as well as a big segment on Ireland AM on Thursday morning.

While all League of Ireland matches are available to watch on LOITV, and RTE show a number of games sporadically, supporters are hoping that Friday could be the start of a more regular TV partnership between Virgin and the FAI.

The Dublin Derby at the home of Irish football. 🗓️Tomorrow.

⚽️7.45pm.

📺 Vigin Media 2.

🎟️Total sell out.

🚍 Charged.

🍻 From 5pm.

🎶 Stadium vinyl.

🎵 Phoenix bar DJs. ✊ Love Football / Hate Racism ✊#DublinsOriginals pic.twitter.com/srfVu2vXoE — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) April 6, 2023

What is at stake?

Whenever Bohemians face Shamrock Rovers, regardless of where they are in the table, the most important thing is to win.

However, with Bohs now looking down on their rivals in the table, Rovers will know that any slip-up could be pivotal as they look to retain their title.

The champions have drawn five and lost one of their opening seven games, while league leaders Bohemians are three points clear of Derry City, having won six out of seven.

