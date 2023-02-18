Bohemians lead the way after opening League of Ireland night

Bohemians win on League of Ireland opening night.

Bohemians sit top of the table after the opening night of the 2023 League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division.

Declan Devine’s men came out on top in RTE’s first live TV offering of the season, as they overcame newly-promoted Cork City at a noisy Turner’s Cross.

Bohs hold on for victory.

The visitors took the lead in the 19th-minute after a well-worked short corner routine led to Grant Horton heading in Ali Coote’s pinpoint cross.

The lead was doubled after the break when Jordan Flores latched onto a Cork throw-in, before moving inside and hitting a left-footed shot past on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Toby Oluwayemi.

While Oluwayemi should have done a lot better, his counterpart James Talbot would make a mistake of his own in the dying minutes, as his poor footwork presented Ruairi Keating with an opportunity to halve the deficit, which the striker duly took.

Bohs held out for the win though, and were the only Premier Division side to claim all three points on the opening night.

🎥 | The first goal of the 2023 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division 👇#CORBOH pic.twitter.com/dKy5uHVutQ — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) February 17, 2023

Three draws in Premier Division.

Derry City came close at Richmond Park, after they led through a first-half Jordan McEneff goal, only for St. Patrick’s Athletic captain Joe Redmond to secure a 1-1 draw with a late equaliser.

A brilliant Ciaran Behan free-kick saw UCD achieve the same result away at Dundalk, after John Martin gave the Lilywhites the lead in the first-half.

Earlier on, Students goalkeeper Lorcan Healy saved a penalty from Pat Hoban, after Martin was fouled in the box.

Shelbourne and Drogheda United played out a scoreless draw at Tolka Park, while Shamrock Rovers will begin their title defence away at Sligo Rovers on Saturday evening.

📹 | Jordan McEneff gives Derry City the lead in Inchicore!#LOI | #PATDER pic.twitter.com/PqpRs8wTRC — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) February 17, 2023

League of Ireland First Division.

In the Men’s First Division, Waterford lead the way after a brilliant Wassim Aouachria helped them to a 3-0 victory away at Wexford.

It was the night of the away win in the second tier, as a Vincent Borden brace helped Galway United to a 2-1 win at Finn Harps, while a late Ben Feeney effort secured all three points for Bray Wanderers at Treaty United.

Kerry FC’s first-ever League of Ireland game ended in disappointment, as they lost 2-0 to Cobh Ramblers, with David Clifford among the Kingdom’s GAA stars who were there to witness the historic night.

All of the highlights for last night’s Premier Division matches can be found here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohemians, LOI Premier Division