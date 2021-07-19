Bohemians returning to Aviva Stadium as they look to secure clash with Greek giants

Bohs returning to the Aviva Stadium.

Bohemian FC and the FAI have confirmed that the club’s Uefa Conference League second qualifying round home leg against Dudelange of Luxembourg will be held at the Aviva Stadium.

While details on capacity haven’t been confirmed, Bohs hope that 6,000 supporters will be allowed to attend, after the same number witnessed the 3-0 win over Stjarnan in the previous round last week.

🏟️ Bohemian FC and @FAIreland are delighted to announce that our Europa Conference League qualifer second leg against Dudelange of Luxembourg will take place at the @AVIVAStadium on Thursday, July 29th, at 7.45pm: https://t.co/zUfGUDrOnN pic.twitter.com/oP66Y307H1 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) July 19, 2021

Bohemians fans enjoyed a memorable night at the Aviva Stadium.

The Gypsies travel to Luxembourg for the first leg on Thursday before returning to the Aviva Stadium for the second leg on Thursday, July 29th with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

Should Keith Long’s men get through this tie, they will move on to face PAOK Thessaloniki, who won would the Greek top division as recently as 2019.

“I again want to thank the FAI and the Aviva Stadium for their help in making this fixture possible,” Bohemian FC’s Chief Operation Officer Daniel Lambert said.

“The 6,000 in attendance for Bohemians v Stjarnan last Thursday created an atmosphere to remember – a night that will live long in the memory of supporters and players after an agonising 16 months apart.”

Dundalk could face Dutch opposition.

Elsewhere in today’s draw, Dundalk will also face a stern test if they get past Levadia Talinn in the second qualifying round, with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem awaiting the winners of the tie.

The Lilywhites will host Talinn at Tallaght Stadium this coming Thursday before the return leg in Estonia seven days later.

If we beat Levadia Tallinn in the second qualifying round we will face Vitesse Arnhem from Holland in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. pic.twitter.com/QBou0mboL4 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 19, 2021

Rovers secure favourable draw.

As Champions League dropouts, Shamrock Rovers must wait to see who they will face in their first Conference League tie.

Today’s draw pitted The Hoops against the winners of the meeting between Teuta of Albania and Inter Club D’Escaldes of Andorra.

🇪🇺 | We have been drawn to play the winner of Teuta v Inter Club d'Escaldes in the UEFA Europa Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round.#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/81rcOlf99M — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) July 19, 2021

Uefa Conference League group stage.

Stephen Bradley’s men will have every reason to believe they can progress after Teuta lost 5-0 on aggregate to Sheriff Tiraspol in their Champions League tie earlier this month.

As for Inter Club, this is only their second ever appearance in European competition, having been knocked out of the Europa League by Dundalk in their continental debut last season.

Should Rovers get through the tie, only one playoff round will stand between them and the inaugural Conference League group stage where European giants such as Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma lie in wait.

