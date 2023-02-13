Benni McCarthy praised for role in Marcus Rashford’s upturn in form

Benni McCarthy praised for role in Marcus Rashford form.

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has been praised for his role in Marcus Rashford’s sensational recent form.

Rashford has now scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, just one off his previous best from 2019/20, with his latest effort being a header to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Sensational scoring run.

That goal brought his tally incredible 14 in 15 matches for the Red Devils since the World Cup, and during that run fans have seen a mix of solo runs, tap-ins, long-range strikes, and more recently, a few headers.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker McCarthy arrived at Old Trafford in July, and Ian Wright feels that the South African has played a big role in Rashford’s improvement in front of goal.

Wright also agreed with the assertion from Man United captain Harry Maguire that Rashford’s heading abilities have particularly improved in recent times.

Man United = Substitute kings 👑 Marcus Rashford = Best in Europe? 🌍 📺💻📱 Watch Match of the Day 2 on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer#BBCFootball #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/RQrUqXTUwE — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 12, 2023

“Benni McCarthy has helped him.”

“I think the acquisition of Benni McCarthy, a striker coach, has helped him,” said the former Arsenal man on Sunday night’s edition of Match of the Day 2.

“You heard there, Harry Maguire saying about how hard he’s worked, he’s worked very hard with fitness and that.

“When you look at the movement for that goal , Maguire talking about his heading’s improved, it was brilliant. And that says to me that someone like Benni McCarthy is working very closely with him. He’s improved no end.”

Benni McCarthy.

McCarthy, who was part of the FC Porto team that won the Champions League in 2004, was brought to Old Trafford by manager Erik ten Hag last summer.

He specialises in coaching attacking plays and positioning, and while Rashford is the most high-profile beneficiary of his expertise, United as a whole have looked a more potent attacking unit since his arrival.

