Ben White clarifies his preferred first name while making another startling revelation

Defender wants to be called by his real first name.

Ben White has called on people to refer to him as Benjamin in a revealing new interview with Sky Sports.

In the clip, which was filmed ahead of Arsenal’s Monday Night Football clash with Crystal Palace, the central defender comes across as extremely bullish when asked if his name is Ben or Benjamin.

White’s social media accounts all use the name Benjamin and when asked why this is, he audibly scoffs before answering: “It’s my name.”

“You can call me whatever you want,” he adds with laugh. “I just might not reply.”

Ben White reveals he doesn’t watch football.

The 24-year-old is presented with the example of Andy Cole famously asking to go by “Andrew” but, as is later revealed, White is unlikely to know much about the ex-Manchester United striker.

That’s because White didn’t watch football as a youngster and still doesn’t to this day, a revelation he makes when asked about comparisons between himself and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, who will be managing Crystal Palace against The Gunners on Monday.

“We both wear number 4?” White suggests when asked what he and Vieira have in common.

Defender “too busy” to watch the game.

“I didn’t ever watch football when I was younger. I still don’t now. I just love the game, I was always playing it so I don’t know too much about older generations. I know he (Vieira) was a very good player but I wouldn’t know the details.

“I’m quite busy,” the England centre-back says on his apparent disinterest in watching the game.

“I always keep myself busy and doing something. I wouldn’t sit down and watch a game. It’s so intense, you come in here every day, you give 100% and all I want to do is not think about it and come in in the morning fresh and ready to give 100% again.”

Ben White in good form for Arsenal.

White’s tendency to avoid football matters might be pleasing for Arsenal fans, given that they’ve now gone 17 years within winning the Premier League title.

On the pitch, Gooners will also be satisfied with White, given that he has helped the club to three clean sheets in the last four matches as they climb the table on the back of a horror start to the season.

Next up for Benjamin, the task of keeping Palace’s young, exciting forward line quiet at the Emirates Stadium on Monday evening.

