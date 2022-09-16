Ben Foster explains why he rejected Newcastle move as he announces retirement

Ben Foster explains Newcastle rejection.

Ben Foster has announced his retirement from football, after opting to hang up his gloves instead of enjoying one last hurrah with Newcastle United.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper announced his departure from the game via his YouTube channel The Cycling GK on Thursday, after 21 seasons as a professional.

The 39-year-old finished his career with four seasons at Watford but as he explains in his 10-minute video, Newcastle recently offered him the opportunity to provide back-up to Nick Pope at St. James’ Park this season, after an injury to Karl Darlow.

However, with family at the forefront of his mind, Foster felt that now was the right time to call it a day.

Ben Foster: “I would have buzzed off Newcastle.”

“Deep down I didn’t want to do it,” the ex-England international explains in the 10-minute video.

“It sounds mad and it’s such a hard thing to explain because there’ll be millions of people up and down the country that will say ‘you’ve just been offered a contract, a really good contract, by the richest team in the world to go and be second-choice goalkeeper and be part of something.’

“But I just didn’t want to do it, I had this deep feeling, and the wrench of it was that I’d have to move away from home, that would kill me.

“If I’m in an apartment in Newcastle by myself, away from my family, I don’t think people can understand. That’s hard to do, especially at the age I am and with everything else I’ve got going on.

Ben Foster videos cause controversy.

While Foster was playing Premier League football as recently as last season, he had long since shifted some of his focus to the world of online content.

He had become known for placing a GoPro in his goal to capture the action during games, while some of his behind-the-scenes footage at Watford didn’t go down too well with those in power at the club.

“We want a culture of excellence at Watford,” said Hornets CEO Scott Duxbury earlier this year. “Those videos were not that. I wanted to say publicly at the time that the videos were utterly wrong and we had fined the player and asked him to stop, but it just wasn’t something I could do.”

While Foster’s career-shift wasn’t to everyone’s taste, he can move into retirement with his head held high after a long career in the game.

League Cup successes.

His journey began with Stoke City in the early-2000s, while he was still training as a chef, before he was spotted by Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson while playing on loan for Wrexham.

He signed for the Red Devils in 2005 before spending two years on loan at Watford, where he would later finish his career.

Foster returned to Old Trafford to provide back-up to Edwin van der Sar, with the Englishman’s most famous moment in a United shirt coming when he saved a Jamie O’Hara penalty in a shootout, as the club beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2009 League Cup Final.

Perhaps pre-empting his future embracing of technology, Foster was watching footage of previous Spurs penalties on an iPod, in the minutes prior to the shootout.

He went on to win another League Cup medal with United the following season, and again with Birmingham City in 2011.

Along with John Terry and Vincent Kompany, he is the only man to win the Alan Hardaker Trophy for League Cup Final Man of the Match on two occasions.

A long career.

In total, Foster played eight times for England and was part of the squad that travelled to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, providing back-up to Joe Hart.

By then, he was in the middle of a six-year spell at West Bromwich Albion, one of the eight clubs he played for professionally throughout his career.

With retirement now on Foster’s doorstep, he’s sure to be kept busy as a career in online influencing awaits.

