Ex-England goalkeeper brands Fabio Capello “weird” for David Beckham and Joe Hart incidents

Ben Foster found Fabio Capello “weird”.

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has branded ex-Three Lions manager Fabio Capello “weird,” citing a number of incidents during the Italian’s time in charge.

Foster was in the England squad for much of Capello’s time in charge, mostly as a back-up goalkeeper to the likes of Joe Hart, David James and Rob Green.

Hart is the subject of one of a number of anecdotes Foster has offered up in the latest episode of his podcast The Fozcast. Foster recalls how his fellow goalie was called the wrong name by Capello, who also criticised the size of his behind.

Fabio Capello wasn’t too popular among players.

“Capello used to come up behind him, he didn’t even call him by his right name, he always called him John,” Foster says.

“‘He’d go “John!” And he’d look at his a*** and do this thing with his hands to say “your a*** is too big!” Then he’d walk off and Joe would just go “my name’s Joe.'”

Whatever about disrespecting England’s number one goalkeeper at the time, Capello also managed to get under the skin of David Beckham, arguably the most high-profile of the country’s so-called “Golden Generation.”

“Becks was in there playing two-touch with someone, in the changing room, I don’t remember who. He was doing this two-touch and keeping it up, and Capello just bowled in, he always had a cob on basically, a moody face.”

“He walked straight in the middle of these two players, took the ball and just walked off with it. It was as if to say ‘this is the changing room. Stop d***ing about.'”

“Everyone was watching it thinking ‘this is David Beckham. He’s just nicked the ball off David Beckham’.

“I understand being strict, but that makes everyone look at you and think “what a d*******. Why’d you bother doing that?”‘

Capello was famous for his strict regime and since his time in charge was ultimately unsuccessful, it probably wasn’t the best approach to take.

You can listen to the full latest episode of The Fozcast here.

