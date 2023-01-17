Gary Lineker explains the source of the porn noises heard on BBC tonight

Gary Lineker explain porn noises.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to explain the source behind the porn noises that were repeatedly heard during the BBC’s FA Cup broadcast on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the Wolves v Liverpool third round replay, viewers were stunned when the noises were first heard as Lineker handed over to Alan Shearer in the commentary box.

BBC porn noises prank.

Over the next few minutes, the noises were heard repeatedly as Lineker, Paul Ince and Danny Murphy ploughed on regardless, with social media quickly brought into hysterics.

There would have been sighs of relief for the trio as the game got underway, allowing the BBC team to finally figure out what was going on.

Just minutes after kick-off Lineker shared a photo of an old mobile phone, which appears to explain the bizarre scenes.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Gary Lineker explanation.

“Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” he posted, along with three laughter emojis.

An immature prank yes, but it’s fair to say that people tuning in didn’t miss the usual Tuesday night offering of Eastenders.

That wasn’t the only thing that went wrong on the night, as just minutes into the game the floodlights at Molineux went off, before being restored a few seconds later.

Nothing to moan about, I guess. pic.twitter.com/2xeBJxU3F5 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Live TV blooper.

At the time of writing, Liverpool have an early lead through Harvey Elliott, but sadly for the youngster, his goal is unlikely to be the biggest talking point of the night.

There’s no doubt Lineker is spending the first half trying to come up with a half-time quip or two, on some of the most unorthodox live TV we’ve seen in a long time

