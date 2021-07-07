The BBC have received complaints over their “biased Euro 2020 commentary”

Some BBC Euro 2020 viewers feel that Scotland and Wales were hard done by.

The BBC have received a number of complaints for having “commentators or presenters that are biased in favour of England” as part of their Euro 2020 coverage.

Some viewers feel that the UK national broadcaster is using pundits who are openly biased towards England in a way that they weren’t when Scotland and Wales were still competing at Euro 2020.

The BBC’s Euro 2020 coverage receives some complaints.

The BBC’s Euro 2020 coverage is fronted by Gary Lineker alongside English pundits such as Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alex Scott, while James McFadden of Scotland and Ashley Williams of Wales were also on hand to analyse their respective country’s performances.

However, neither Williams nor McFadden have been name-checked in a BBC bulletin which reads: “The BBC has received some complaints about our Euro 2020 coverage, from people who think our commentators or presenters are biased in favour of England.

BBC have “dedicated Euro 2020 team coverage.”

“Our coverage features a line-up of England, Scotland, and Wales experts’, among the likes of Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas and Alan Shearer.”

The bulletin adds that the BBC has “dedicated team coverage provided by home nations experts’, while the line-up of commentators also includes international representation through Jurgen Klinsmann, Cesc Fabregas, Petr Cech and Eric Abidal.’”

The first of this summer's major sporting events is now on the horizon and we can't wait! #bbcfootball #Euro2020 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 20, 2021

BBC boast huge viewing figures for Euro 2020 coverage.

The BBC had live coverage of England’s opening game against Croatia as well as their knockout victories over Germany and Ukraine.

Tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final will be broadcast live on ITV and since the 1998 World Cup, England have won just four games out of 24 when their tournament matches have been broadcast on the channel. This has been labelled the “ITV curse” by some.

Despite the complaints, the BBC has drawn in huge viewing figures throughout the tournament, with 20 million people tuning in to the 4-0 win over Ukraine and 15.6 million watching Italy’s penalty shootout victory over Spain on BBC One last night.

Extraordinary numbers for last night’s game between Italy and Spain. 15.6 million of you watched at home on @BBCOne. With another 5 million on @BBCiPlayer and BBC website. Over 20 million is bonkers for a non England game that’s not the final itself. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2021

Denmark lie in wait for England.

England will be aiming to qualify for their first-ever European Championship final this evening, with the game against Denmark kicking off at Wembley at 8 pm.

Denmark have beaten Russia, Wales and Czech Republic since losing to Finland and Belgium in their opening two games.

You can follow our live blog for the game here.

