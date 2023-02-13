How to watch Barcelona v Man United on TV in Ireland

How to watch Barcelona v Manchester United on TV in Ireland.

Barcelona and Man United go head-to-head in the Europa League this week, and the match will be broadcast live on TV in Ireland.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that these two giants of European football were duelling it out in Champions League Final, but things have changed slightly since the late-2000s and early-2010s.

Both clubs have suffered a fall from grace in recent times, but both are also try lay the foundations for a return to where they feel they belong.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Barcelona v Man United in the Europa League.

When does Barcelona v Man United take place?

Barcelona will host Man United at the Camp Nou on Thursday February 16th, with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm Irish time.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 5.30pm.

BT Sport 2 will also be screening the match live.

How did we get here?

Barcelona and Man United have taken different routes to this two-legged Europa League play-off round tie.

Erik ten Hag‘s men finished as runners-up in their Europa League group behind Barcelona’s fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad.

A defeat at home to Sociedad in the opening game proved to be fateful, as both sides would finish the group with a record of five wins and one defeat.

However, Sociedad had a superior goal difference and thus were able to skip the play-off round, along with the seven other group winners.

Barcelona started the season in the Champions League, but have now dropped into the Europa League play-off round, by virtue of finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

What is at stake?

As mentioned previously, a Europa League play-off round isn’t the usual setting for clashes between Barcelona and Man United.

Back when the two were kings of their respective leagues, they met in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League Finals, with Pep Guardiola’s iconic Barca side come out on top on both of those occasions.

Both Ten Hag and his counterpart Xavi Hernandez will know that success in the Europa League will help to bring back a winning culture, and for that reason they will want to go as far as they possibly can.

The Europa League was the last trophy that Man United won, when they did so under Jose Mourinho in 2017, while Barcelona have never won the competition in its current guise, nor when it was known as the Uefa Cup.

The second leg of the Europa League play-off round clash is due to take place at Old Trafford on February 23rd.

