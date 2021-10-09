Ballon d’Or 2021: 30-man shortlist confirmed including 14 Premier League players

Ballon d’Or 2021 nominations unveiled.

A 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or has been unveiled and there are 14 representatives from the Premier League.

The award, widely regarded as the most prestigious individual prize in the game, is currently held by Lionel Messi after the Argentine picked up his sixth Ballon d’Or for his performances throughout 2019.

Last year, it was decided that the award would not be handed out after football seasons all over the world were curtailed or delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ballon d’Or is now back and the Premier League is well-represented with 14 nominations.

Ballon d’Or 2021: Who has made the shortlist?

Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Ngolo Kante and Jorginho are all up for the prize after helping Chelsea win their second-ever European Cup.

Jorginho is joined by fellow Italian Euro 2020 champions Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolo Barella, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, while Mount’s England teammates Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are also included.

Premier League champions Manchester City are represented by Foden, Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez with Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah are nominated for their exploits with Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo complete the list of Premier League nominees, although presumably for their exploits prior to making their big summer moves back to England.

The full list of nominees for the 2021 Ballon d’Or is as follows:

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Between them, Messi and Ronaldo have won 11 of the last 12 editions of the Ballon d’Or, with only Modric breaking the pattern in 2018.

You can see who we think could be in with a shout of taking home the 2021 Ballon d’Or here.

