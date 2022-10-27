Australia squad release powerful video message on Qatar’s human rights record

Australia release video message against Qatar.

The Australia football squad have released a powerful video message highlighting Qatar’s human rights record, just over three weeks before the World Cup begins in the Middle Eastern state.

The Socceroos are the first qualified team to publicly issue a statement against Qatar, highlighting the treatment of migrant workers as well as the LGBTI+ community in the country.

Australia video.

The video features former Brighton goalkeeper and national team captain Mat Ryan, as well as squad members Jackson Irvine, Bailey Wright, Jamie Maclaren, Nick D’Agostino, Craig Goodwin, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Mitch Langerak, Denis Genreau, Cameron Devlin, Adam Taggart and Kye Rowles.

Former Australia international and President of Professional Footballers Australia Alex Wilkinson also features.

“These migrant workers who have suffered are not just numbers, like the migrants that have shaped our country and our football,” the players note in the video.

“They possess the same courage and determination to build a better life. Addressing these issues is not easy. And we do not have all the answers.

Legacy.

“We stand with Fifpro, the Building and Wood Workers International and the International Trade Union Confederation, seeking to embed reforms and establish a lasting legacy in Qatar.

“This must include establishing a migrant resource centre, effective remedy for those who have been denied their rights, and the decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships.

“These are the basic rights that should be afforded to all and will ensure continued progress in Qatar.

“This is how we can ensure a legacy that goes well beyond the final whistle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Fifa criticism.

Fifa has faced criticism for awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar ever since the decision was made all the way back in 2010.

It was reported last year that over 6,500 workers, from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have lost their lives building infrastructure for the World Cup.

Australia’s group opponents Denmark have made their own stand against Qatar, slimming down their travel arrangements by not inviting players’ families.

“We don’t want to contribute to creating profit for Qatar,” DBU communications manager Jakob Hoyer said earlier this month. “Therefore, we have throttled down as much as possible on our travel activities.”

Denmark.

The Danes’ kit manufacturers Hummel have also released toned-down jerseys for the tournament with logos and chevrons “blacked out”.

“We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” said Hummel in a statement.

As the countdown to the World Cup continues, the gestures by both Australia and Denmark are unlikely to be the last of their kind, leaving Qatar to brace itself for more international condemnation.

