Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi reveals anti-war message after Europa League goal

Ruslan Malinovskyi reveals anti-war message.

Ruslan Malinovskyi revealed an anti-war message on his t-shirt after putting Atalanta 2-0 up against Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Ukrainian midfielder had the words ‘no war in Ukraine’ written on a t-shirt underneath his jersey and revealed it after scoring the goal that put the Italian side 4-1 on aggregate in Greece.

Ruslan Malinovskyi reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The defiant message comes after Russia conducted a military invasion of Malinovskyi’s homeland early on Thursday, an action that has been condemned by leaders around the world.

The invasion has had a number of ramifications in the world of sport, with Russia set to lose its hosting rights for this year’s Champions League Final, which had been scheduled to take place in St Petersburg.

"No war in Ukraine." Ukrainian international Ruslan Malinovsky with a message under his jersey after scoring for Atalanta tonight.#UEL pic.twitter.com/r2Tu5AZiqM — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 24, 2022

FAI statement.

Meanwhile. the FAI issued a statement in relation to Ireland’s two Uefa Nations League matches against Ukraine, which are due to take place in June.

Stephen Kenny’s side have been placed in a group with Ukraine, as well as Scotland and Armenia, for the 2022/23 Nations League, with the Aviva Stadium due to host Ireland v Ukraine on Saturday June 4th before the return meeting on Tuesday June 14th in Lviv.

Ireland v Ukraine.

“The FAI will continue to communicate on an ongoing basis with our Government, our colleagues at UEFA and the Ukraine Association of Football with regards to the latest developments and the implications for the Ukraine v Republic of Ireland fixture in the UEFA Nations League, currently fixed for Lviv on Tuesday, June 14th,” Irish football’s governing body said in a statement, as per the Irish Examiner.

“The FAI will also welcome Ukraine to Dublin on June 4th for the opening fixture in the UEFA Nations League campaign. The FAI awaits the outcome of the UEFA ExCo meeting on Friday, February 25th which has been called to discuss the current situation in the Ukraine.”

Elsewhere, German Bundesliga club Schalke 04 have confirmed that they will remove the logo of their main sponsor Gazprom, a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation, from the club’s shirts.