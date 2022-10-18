Aston Villa director slams claims that Steven Gerrard has been sacked as “complete lies”

Reports that Steven Gerrard has been sacked are “complete lies”.

Aston Villa Communications Director Tommy Jordan has slammed talk that Steven Gerrard has been sacked as “complete lies”.

Gerrard is under increasing pressure at the Birmingham-based club, after leading them to just nine points in their opening 10 league games this season, but Jordan has come out strongly against suggestions that he has already been sacked.

Steven Gerrard has not been saccked.

Quote-tweeting an “exclusive” that stated that Gerrard was sacked after the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, Jordan asked: “How many times can you publish complete lies before people unfollow the account?”

He then goes on to add: “Not sure why anyone actually follows this account. If you do, you shouldn’t.”

Increasing pressure.

Despite the denial, the scrutiny over Gerrard’s role is sure to intensify if Villa don’t pick up a positive result away to Fulham on Thursday night.

The Telegraph reported on Monday night that the club are “targeting” former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for the ex-Liverpool skipper, while Thomas Tuchel and Unai Emery are among other names that have been linked.

Gerrard took over at Villa on November 11th last year, just months after guiding Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in his first managerial role.

Villa were 16th in the Premier League table at the time of Gerrard’s appointment and at the end of the season they finished 14th, with just two wins from their final 11 games.

Current season.

That poor form has spilled into the current campaign, with the club picking up two wins and three draws from their opening 10 games.

Ahead of their meeting with Fulham, Villa are back in the same position they were when Gerrard took over and are just one point above the relegation zone.

Before the World Cup break, they also face games against Brentford, Newcastle United, Brighton and Manchester United, who they will also face in the Carabao Cup third round on November 10th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Steven Gerrard