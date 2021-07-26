Aston Villa confirm that John Terry has left the club

John Terry has left Aston Villa.

John Terry has left his role as Aston Villa assistant head coach, the club have confirmed this morning.

Terry spent almost three years as Dean Smith’s right-hand man, playing a part in the club’s promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

He previously spent one season at the club as a player in 2017-2018, captaining them to the Championship play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Aston Villa can confirm that John Terry has left the club. Thank you and all the best for the future, JT. 👊 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 26, 2021

John Terry plots move into management after Aston Villa exit.

The former England captain has stated his intention to move into management, saying that “my immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully, take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26)

Terry, who captained Chelsea to five Premier League titles during his career, said: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through,” he added.

Aston Villa statement.

“Aston Villa can confirm that John Terry has left the club,” the Birmingham-based side said in today’s statement.

“John joined on a one-year contract as club captain in 2017, playing 32 games in the season. He then returned to the club a year later, becoming assistant head coach of Dean Smith’s coaching team.”

“I’m disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision,” Smith said of Terry’s departure.

“John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the last few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period. I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, john terry