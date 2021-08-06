Aston Villa offer shirt exchange to fans who purchased Jack Grealish jerseys

Aston Villa offer shirt exchange on Jack Grealish jerseys.

Aston Villa have offered a shirt exchange to supporters who purchased jerseys with the name of the departed Jack Grealish on the back.

The Villa captain was confirmed as a Manchester City player last night and while his previous club’s gesture is unlikely to fully cheer fans up, it might just soften the blow for those who purchased jerseys donned with their hero’s name.

Aston Villa would like to offer the opportunity of a shirt exchange to those supporters who purchased this season’s shirt printed with Jack Grealish's name and number on the back. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 6, 2021

Jack Grealish has departed Villa Park.

Grealish had worn the number 10 jersey at Villa Park and a message posted on the club’s website today reads: “Aston Villa would like to offer the opportunity of a shirt exchange to those supporters who purchased this season’s shirt printed with Jack Grealish’s name and number on the back.

“The exchange offer only applies to 2021/22 home and away jerseys purchased between 14 July 2021 and 5 August 2021 and only for purchases made in the official club store at Villa Park or online at shop.avfc.co.uk.

“A proof of purchase will be required and a like-for-like exchange will only be offered in exchange for a surrendered jersey.”

The offer closes on August 21 and you can read the message in full here.

Aston Villa announce new squad numbers.

Villa also advised supporters on shirt numbers for the upcoming season, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez taking the number one jersey from Tom Heaton, who has left for Manchester United. Martinez wore the number 26 jersey during an impressive debut season for Villa in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Matt Targett has moved from number 18 to number 3 and Morgan Sanson has taken number 8. Emiliano Buendia takes Grealish’s number 10 jersey, while fellow new signings Ashley Young and Danny Ings take number 18 and 20 respectively.

Jack Grealish: “I’ll always be a Villa fan.”

Grealish was one of Aston Villa’s most successful academy products and was adored by the club’s fans. He was named captain by Dean Smith in March 2019 and led the side to promotion back to the Premier League via the EFL Championship play-offs two months later.

In a message to Villa fans on social media last night, Grealish wrote: “I’ll always be a Villa fan – I love this club with all my heart and I hope you understand my reasons for seeking a new challenge.

Grealish made 213 appearances for Aston Villa since making his debut in 2014, scoring a total of 32 goals.

