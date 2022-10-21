Aston Villa release further statement explaining Steven Gerrard sacking

Aston Villa release further statement on Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa has issued a further statement on Friday morning, following on from confirmation on Thursday night that Steven Gerrard had been sacked as manager.

Just 90 minutes after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, the club released a 40-word statement which said: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Just 90 minutes earlier, Gerrard was facing vitriol from the travelling supporters as he walked out of Craven Cottage, with the fans heard to be chanting “get out of our club” at the former Liverpool captain.

The social media reaction to Gerrard’s sacking was almost universally popular but Villa’s initial statement was noted for its brevity.

On Friday morning, the club elaborated on their decision, while also confirming that the majority of Gerrard’s backroom staff will also be leaving the club.

Aston Villa can confirm Gary McAllister, Neil Critchley, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason have all left the club following the departure of Head Coach Steven Gerrard. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 21, 2022

“Aston Villa can confirm Gary McAllister, Neil Critchley, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason have all left the club following the departure of Head Coach Steven Gerrard,” the second Villa statement begins.

“The Club would like to place on record its appreciation to them for their hard work and wish them well for the future.

“First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday’s Premier League match against Brentford at Villa Park and will be supported by additional Bodymoor Heath technical and coaching staff.

“CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board has come to this decision following a full evaluation of results and performances over the calendar year. We were clear when we appointed Steven that we set an objective of continuous improvement but that has not been achieved despite everybody’s best efforts and we believe the time is right to make these changes now.

“The process of appointing a new Head Coach is underway and we will update supporters as soon as possible.”

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

Aston Villa form.

The reference to the calendar year is reminiscent of the statement that confirmed Dean Smith’s sacking last November, when the boyhood Villa fan lost his job due to a poor run of results throughout 2021.

When 2022 is taken into account, Gerrard led Villa to only eight wins out of 31 league games and just 12 out of 38 since his appointment last November.

After Thursday’s defeat to Fulham, the club sit 17th in the Premier League table, hovering just above the relegation zone on goals scored.

