Aston Villa fans hit out at club’s tweet that welcomes Jack Grealish back

Aston Villa welcome Jack Grealish back.

Aston Villa fans have reacted angrily to a post on the club’s website that welcomes Jack Grealish back, ahead of their match against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Back in August, boyhood Villa fan Grealish left the club for Manchester City for what was a British record transfer fee of £100 million and the England international could be in for a rough time when he returns with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jack Grealish departure divides loyalties.

While there are sure to be many Villa fans who wish Grealish well, those in the club’s media department could probably have done without posting an article which welcomes Grealish back to the club ahead of the meeting with the Premier League champions.

“Jack joined Villa as a six year old and made 213 appearances for the club scoring 32 goals,” the club writes.

“He made his England debut with us in 2020 and won multiple individual awards from our supporters throughout his time with us. His £100 million transfer is a record for a British footballer and a record transfer fee paid by a Premier League club.

“Jack was instrumental in the club returning to the Premier League in 2019 and in maintaining our top-flight status in both 2020 and 2021. His important place in the history of Aston Villa is assured.

“Everybody at the club welcomes you back Jack and thank you for the memories.”

Today, Jack Grealish could return to Villa Park for the first time in the colours of an opposition team. Everybody at the Club welcomes you back Jack and thank you for the memories. UTV! — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 1, 2021

Aston Villa fans bombard post with negative comments.

Of course, the accompanying tweet was mostly met with derision as soon as it was posted, with the ‘snake’ emoji prominent among the replies, indicating how many Villa fans currently feel about their ex-captain.

A number of followers branded the post “embarrassing” while others urged the club to delete it, calls that have fallen on deaf ears at the time of writing.

It has to be said though that some sections of the Villa support reacted positively towards the tweet, reflecting the influence Grealish had and the success he brought to the club during his time there.

The midfielder has been injured for a number of weeks and Guardiola has confirmed that he only returned to first-team training earlier this week, meaning that he could still miss out on his hotly-anticipated homecoming.

Privately, you’d wonder if Grealish himself feels this may be the best outcome.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, jack grealish, Manchester City