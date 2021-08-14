Aston Villa name new captain after Jack Grealish exit

Aston Villa name new captain.

Aston Villa have confirmed Tyrone Mings as their new captain, taking over from Jack Grealish who has departed for Manchester City.

The club have also confirmed that Scotland international John McGinn will take over from Mings as vice-captain, as The Villains embark on a new era without their talisman.

A statement issued on the Aston Villa website today says: “The centre-back will wear the captain’s armband on Saturday against Watford as Villa open their 2021/22 campaign at Vicarage Road, with midfielder John McGinn named vice-captain.

“England international Mings was part of a Villa defence which equalled a club-record 15 Premier League clean sheets last season before helping the Three Lions reach the Euro 2020 final over the summer.”

Mings joined Aston Villa in January 2019 on loan from Bournemouth and played 15 games as the club were promoted back to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

He then signed for the club on a permanent basis in July of that year and has made 69 Premier League appearances across two seasons.

A new era for Aston Villa.

The England defender will be tasked with leading a new-look Villa squad with new signings Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings all expected to share the attacking burden left by the departure of Grealish.

Veteran Ashley Young has also returned to Villa Park, 10 years after leaving the club for Manchester United.

As vice-captain, McGinn will assist Mings with his dressing room responsibilities, in a role that he is used to from his experiences with Scotland.

The Glasgow-born midfielder is vice-captain to Andy Robertson in the international set-up and has previously taken the armband in the absence of the Liverpool defender.

McGinn joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2018 from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and was named as the club’s Player of the Year in his debut season, scoring in the Championship play-off final victory over Derby County.

Villa kick off their Premier League campaign away to Watford this afternoon as Dean Smith’s men set about improving on last year’s 11th-place finish.

