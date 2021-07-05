Arsene Wenger has backed plans to stage the World Cup every two years

Do you agree with Arsene Wenger’s plan for the World Cup?

Arsene Wenger wants to stage the World Cup every two years, according to quotes attributed to him by German publication Kicker.

The former Arsenal manager is currently Head of Global Football Development at Fifa, who are currently carrying out a feasibility study into making the World Cup a biennial event rather than one that takes place every four years.

“More knockout matches, fewer qualifying games.”

Drawing on his experience of club management, Arsene Wenger said that he wants to see fewer international breaks with more matches condensed into them.

“I always had the feeling that the many shorter periods of absence were rather unfavourable for the players,” Wenger opines. “Those were always moments of uncertainty. How are the players feeling mentally afterwards?”

Citing the recent example of Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Wenger said: “He was injured with the Polish national team against Andorra. That ruined Bayern’s entire Champions League season.”

🗓 #OnThisDay in 1996, Arsène Wenger became the new manager of Arsenal Football Club ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZpDGzTOZO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2020

Arsene Wenger’s solution.

So what is Wenger’s solution?

“That the national team meets in October, plays seven qualifying games for one month and then the finals of a tournament in June,” he offers.

“We want to reduce the number of games, that’s very important because we can see the condition of the players.”

“We guarantee a period of rest after every tournament. Think of it this way: 2026 the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada; 2027 a European Championship and the other continental tournaments; 2028 another World Cup; and so on,” he said.

“The competitions will all remain in place until 2024, and changes can only be made after that.

“More knockout matches, fewer qualifying games. That’s what the fans want.”

Like most radical ideas to shake up the football calendar, Wenger’s idea is likely to be met with some level of derision. He says that players will actually be participating in fewer games but do they really want to be playing a World Cup and then a continental competition every other summer?

On the other hand, having a World Cup to watch every couple of years doesn’t seem like the worst idea from a supporter’s point of view. Where do you stand? Let us know in the comments.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsene Wenger, World Cup