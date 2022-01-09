The admirable reason that Arsenal are wearing an all-white kit against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal wearing white kit.

Those watching the Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FA Cup tie will have noticed that the Gunners are lining out in an all-white kit, with their logo and sponsors also blending into the outfit’s backdrop.

This isn’t a bold new away jersey created by the club’s shirt designers but is in fact an attempt at highlighting the club’s new anti-knife crime campaign, dubbed No More Red.

Why are Arsenal wearing a white kit?

In association with shirt manufacturers Adidas, all elements of Arsenal’s traditional red colour has been removed for the meeting with the EFL Championship outfit on Sunday.

“Well obviously, we have been really involved as a club over the years with knife crime,” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said about the campaign earlier this week.

“We have the capacity to give exposure to that issue in London and everyone at the club has been extremely supportive, especially with the players and our sponsor Adidas who have been exceptionally good to come with some great ideas to support that and I think it’s very beneficial.”

Arsenal highlighting knife issue.

All the players are on board with the campaign which has been a long time in the making, according to the Spanish manager.

“They have been aware for a while that this campaign has been trying to get done for a long time but because of the Covid issues, we haven’t had the chance to do it. We are going to do it now for the game on Sunday and they are extremely supportive of that.”

There were more than 10,000 knife crime offences in London between June 2020 and June 2021 and last year also saw the highest number of teenage murders in a year in London since records began.

𝗡𝗼 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗱 ⚪ Last year saw a record number of teenagers murdered in London. It's time to make a real change, through real action. Our white shirt is not for sale, not for profit. No More Red. pic.twitter.com/jnmE4b0GpC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 7, 2022

Kits to be awarded to community workers.

Arsenal have stated that “No More Red will build on Arsenal in the Community’s work with young people in the capital, as well as providing more safe, positive spaces for young people and spotlighting talented individuals who are making a positive difference in their community.”

The all-white kits are not commercially-available and those worn by the Arsenal players on Sunday will be awarded to individuals who are making a positive difference in the community.

