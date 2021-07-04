Arsenal reportedly eyeing up two members of England’s Euro 2020 squad

The Gunners are keen to boost their goalkeeping options.
Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion if they can’t agree a deal for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.
Both goalkeepers are currently providing back-up to Jordan Pickford in England’s Euro 2020 squad and the pair are being considered as options between the sticks at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Star.
Arsenal could save a cool £5 million by opting for Sam Johnstone.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in competition for first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno, with deputy Mat Ryan returning to Brighton & Hove Albion after a loan spell in North London finished at the end of the season.
Both Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale were relegated from the Premier League at the end of 2020/21, with West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United respectively.
The Blades are said to be asking for a fee in excess of £25 million for Ramsdale but The Baggies will reportedly take €20 million for Johnstone, making him the more sensible option for those in the Emirates finance department.
Arteta is already planning for the new campaign, with a deal for Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares thought to be close.
Both goalkeepers are on England duty.
Sam Johnstone was picked in Gareth Southgate’s initial England Euro 2020 squad, as part of a goalkeeping department that also included Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson of Manchester United.
Aaron Ramsdale was drafted in on June 15th after Henderson withdrew from the tournament due to a hip injury. Both goalkeepers have watched from the bench as Pickford has kept five clean sheets during England’s run to the semi-final.
28-year-old Johnstone has one international cap to his name, making his debut in a pre-Euro 2020 friendly against Romania. Ramsdale, who is 23, remains uncapped at senior level.
