Arsenal pre-season in chaos as U.S. trip cancelled

Arsenal will not be participating in Florida Cup.

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season trip to the United States, where they were due to play in the Florida Cup, after a number of the club’s travelling party tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gunners were planning to compete in the Orlando competition alongside Everton, Inter Milan and Colombian side Millonarios but the decision has now been made to withdraw.

Following a small number of positive COVID tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup. This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2021

Arsenal statement.

An Arsenal statement released last night says: “Following a small number of positive Covid tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup. This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.

“We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build up.

“Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition.”

Florida Cup organisers “disappointed.”

The club added that none of the members of staff who have tested positive are displaying Covid symptoms and that they are in self-isolation at home.

Organisers of the pre-season tournament have issued their own statement which states: “We are disappointed that Arsenal have decided not to participate in the 2021 Florida Cup.

“We wish the members of the Arsenal travelling party who tested positive for Covid-19 a speedy recovery as we continue making final preparations for the event.”

Our statement regarding Arsenal: pic.twitter.com/WDB3JBE0Pd — Florida Cup (@Florida_Cup) July 21, 2021

Premier League campaign looming.

Arsenal had been due to play Serie A champions Inter Milan on Sunday at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium before taking on the winner of the other semi-final between Everton and Millonarios.

With just 24 days until the new Premier League season, you would expect that Arsenal will now be looking for alternative pre-season friendly options on UK soil.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already played two games in Scotland, losing 2-1 to Hibernian before a 2-2 draw with Rangers.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, cancelled, covid, florida cup, pre-season