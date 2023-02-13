How to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV in Ireland

How to watch Arsenal v Manchester City on TV in Ireland.

Arsenal host Man City in a crunch Premier League game on Wednesday, and here’s how you can watch the match on TV in Ireland.

After dropping points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table has been whittled down to just three points.

Man City can go top of the table with a win at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, although the Gunners do have the luxury of having a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Arsenal v Man City in Ireland.

When does Arsenal v Man City take place?

Arsenal host Man City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday February 15th, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

Arsenal v Man City will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Monthly Membership.

What is at stake?

Everything.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League since their ‘Invincible’ 2003/04 season, and weren’t exactly fancied to do so this season.

However, a near-flawless first half of the season rightly had fans dreaming, before a recent stumble brought some back down to earth.

There’s no guarantee that the Gunners will be leading the charge again next season, so you sense that the opportunity to win the league this time around must be grasped.

No matter the result – always together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LpBJzqLy03 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 11, 2023

Man City.

For Man City, they’ve been here before and are hoping to become just the fifth club in the history of English football to win three consecutive league titles.

Should they knock Arsenal off the top of the table, it will be difficult to reel for the Gunners to reel them back in over the spring months, even if the London side have that game in hand to fall back on.

For this reason, Arsenal may be happy to settle for a draw, before the two sides meet again at the Etihad Stadium in April.

