Arsenal v Liverpool – TV info, kick-off time and team news

Arsenal v Liverpool TV info.

Arsenal v Liverpool is your TV alternative to the Champions League this evening, as the two giants go head-to-head in the Premier League.

The match was originally due to be played on Saturday February 26th but was moved due to Liverpool’s participation in the Carabao Cup Final that weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal v Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

What time is Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday March 16th, with a kick-off time 0f 8.15pm.

🏟 Emirates Stadium waits 🔦 Another big game under the lights 🔜 #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/M0fJUVYPjn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 15, 2022

Will Arsenal v Liverpool be on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What is at stake?

Three points for either side could be seismic but for different reasons.

Liverpool will be on a high after watching Crystal Palace hold their title rivals Manchester City to a 0-0 draw on Monday night.

That result means that City are just four points ahead of the Reds, who have played one game fewer. Tonight’s meeting with Arsenal will be Liverpool’s game in hand and if they win, it sets up a huge meeting against Pep Guadiola’s champions on April 10th.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s team are looking to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

The Gunners currently occupy fourth spot in the table and have played three games fewer than Manchester United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the three spots below them.

However, games in hand are no use unless you win them and Arteta will know just how valuable a victory against Liverpool would be this evening.

Team news.

Klopp has suggested that Mo Salah will be available despite picking up a foot injury in the 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Defender Ibrahima Konate is back after two games out but James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are out.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have a clean bill of health with the exception of Takehiro Tomiyasu who is still out with a calf issue.

