Arsenal pay tribute to ‘icon’ Liam Brady on his 67th birthday

Arsenal pay tribute to Liam Brady.

Arsenal have paid tribute to former Ireland international and club legend Liam Brady on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

The man known as ‘Chippy’ starred for the Gunners from the age of 17 until the day he left North London for Juventus in the summer of 1980.

Liam Brady career.

The Dubliner would go on to carve out a successful career in Italy, as he starred for the Turin-based club, before later lining out for Sampdoria, Inter Milan and Ascoli.

He returned to London in 1987 to play for West Ham United, before spells as a manager at both Celtic and Brighton.

Brady’s coaching journey eventually took him back to Arsenal, where he was appointed Head of Youth Development and Academy Director in 1996, and he would remain in that role until 2014.

Arsenal took the time on Monday to acknowledge the man who played over 200 times for the club, and helped them to lift the FA Cup in 1979.

Arsenal post.

“An Arsenal legend is celebrating his birthday today – and it’s hard to stem the flow of superlatives when describing his talent,” begins a lengthy social media post.

“‘Chippy’ had everything a midfielder could want – skill, vision, balance, strength, a powerful shot and plenty of guile. Like all great players, he always had time on the ball and almost always chose the right option. On the pitch, his brain and feet worked in perfect harmony.

“Liam’s ability was evident from the moment he joined us on schoolboy forms. He turned professional on his 17th birthday and Bertie Mee wasted no time in blooding Highbury’s most talented teenager, with Liam making his debut against Birmingham in October 1973.

“In the early days Liam learned valuable lessons from his first midfield partner, World Cup winner Alan Ball. When Ball left, Liam assumed the role of midfield master. And how. Supporters of a certain age idolised Liam – and will testify he was the cleverest playmaker of his time.

“Liam scaled new heights following the appointment of Terry Neill as manager and the return of Don Howe as coach. We reached three successive FA Cup finals between 1978 and 1980 – the second of those prompted one of Liam’s finest displays in an Arsenal shirt.

An Arsenal legend is celebrating his birthday today – and it's hard to stem the flow of superlatives when describing his talent. 🧵 Liam Brady: a thread. pic.twitter.com/s4C2EmCAEe — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 13, 2023

FA Cup Final.

“He excelled against Man United at Wembley, setting up first-half goals for Brian Talbot and Frank Stapleton. Then, after United hauled themselves level with two late goals, Liam’s pass found Graham Rix, who crossed. Alan Sunderland was on the end of it. The rest is history.

“Blessed with the most cultured of all left foots, Liam was unstoppable in that season – famously scoring a vicious curling effort in a memorable 5-0 win at Tottenham.

“Soon after collecting the PFA Player of the Year award, he announced he would leave for Juventus at the end of the 1979/80 campaign. Ironically, the highlight of Liam’s final season was a famous aggregate victory over the Old Lady in the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsenal (@arsenal)

Academy.

“Liam’s Arsenal story didn’t finish once he departed for Juventus – he went on to play a key role in the development of our young talents upon becoming head of youth development and our academy director in 1996.

“Under Liam’s leadership, our academy flourished. There were plenty of honours – notably including FA Youth Cup titles in 2000, 2001 and 2009 – but Liam’s influence went far beyond trophies.

“Stars of the future were taught to play the Arsenal way. And there were plenty of stars to work with. Liam, along with his staff, was instrumental in nurturing the talent of names including Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere. Countless other young Gunners forged successful careers.

“Liam’s influence with us has gone far beyond the pitch. As an ambassador for The Arsenal Foundation, he has helped use the power of football to inspire and support young people in north London and abroad.

““It’s a massive loss for us,” Arsene Wenger said after Liam announced he would leave the role by May 2014. “I regret that he is leaving because he’s done a top-quality job here and I have a very good understanding with Liam.”

““I’m just lucky the club have said they want me to stay on in an ambassadorial role and help where I can,” Liam said upon leaving his role. “I’m only too delighted to do that. Arsenal is in my DNA.” Liam Brady: a true Arsenal icon.”

Liam Brady catches up with former Juventus team-mate Marco Tardelli, who was sent off for fouling him the first time they played against each other | Watch Liam Brady: The Irishman Abroad, Monday 9.35pm on @RTEOne pic.twitter.com/m2DirhORCb — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 11, 2023

RTE Documentary.

The RTE pundit‘s birthday will also be celebrated on Monday night, when a documentary on his life and career will air on TV.

Liam Brady: The Irishman Abroad will begin on RTE One at 9.35pm.

