Arsenal legend names the three current Gunners who would get into Invincibles team

Arsenal Invincibles.

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has named the three players from the current Gunners side who he thinks would get into the 2003/04 Invincibles team.

Arsene Wenger’s side are so-called because they became the first team to achieve a full unbeaten league season in the top flight of English football since Preston North End did so in 1888/89.

Current Gunners.

Pires was one of the stars of that team, scoring 14 goals in the league, as he lined up alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Gilberto Silva.

This season’s title charge is the first for Arsenal in quite some time, although a recent stumble appears to have handed the impetus to Manchester City.

Still, there are three current stars who Pires would find room for in his own legendary team, with the modest Frenchman picking Bukayo Saka over himself, while also including William Saliba and Martin Odegaard.

2004 Arsenal Invincibles team.

“I honestly think the Arsenal of 2004 would beat the Arsenal of 2023,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph. “I feel sorry for the kids now, but I’ve no doubt.

“I think the fans will give you the same answer: Lehmann, Lauren, Saliba, Campbell, Cole, Vieira, Gilberto Silva, Odegaard, Saka, Bergkamp and Henry.”

Saka, Odegaard and Saliba have all undoubtedly impressed this season, but they will need to go on and lift the Premier League trophy in order to match the greatness of their predecessors.

Team spirit.

Current boss Mikel Arteta has been credited with creating a strong team spirit this season, something which Pires feels his side had as well.

“Everything went so well, I don’t remember any big problems,” he added. “We had a lot of consistency, and above all I remember the unity in the dressing room.

“We were a young team, with a desire to change things and make history,” Pires says. “And I have to mention Bergkamp and Henry, who were decisive.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, robert pires