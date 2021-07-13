Hibs defeated Arsenal 2-1 this evening.

Arsenal have lost 2-1 to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in their opening pre-season match ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite the game being a friendly, the result against Hibs will not make comfortable viewing for Arsenal fans who will be hoping for an improvement on last season’s eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal field strong line-up at Hibernian.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had plenty of experience in his starting line-up at Easter Road, with club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line in front of the likes of Willian, Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

19-year-old goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo had a debut to forget, as his failure to deal with a backpass allowed Martin Boyle of Hibs to open the scoring in the 21st minute.

Hibernian cause upset v Arsenal.

The youngster was taken at half-time in place of Karl Hein, in what was one of seven changes made by Arteta at the break.

It didn’t get much better though, as Daniel Mackay doubled the home side’s lead in the 69th minute.

Arsenal were given the opportunity to pull one back but Nicolas Pepe’s penalty was saved by Hibs goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski.

Aston Villa target Emile Smith Rowe did manage to cut the lead in half with a goal from a Hector Bellerin cross in the 81st minute.

Arsenal looking to improve.

That was about as good as it got for Arsenal and while the result against Hibernian is inconsequential, it’s bound to have some supporters fretting over another season of misery.

Arteta’s position appeared to be under threat at threat at times last season as the club flirted with the bottom half of the table for most of the campaign.

They somewhat redeemed themselves by stringing together five consecutive wins at the end of the season, ensuring they finished two points ahead of Leeds United and Everton in eighth place.

Recruitment for the new season has already begun, with the signing of Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica.

