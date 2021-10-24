Ireland youngster puts in scintillating performance as West Ham under-23s trash Man United

Armstrong Okoflex continues to shine.

Ireland under-19 international Armstrong Okoflex scored two penalties as West Ham United’s under-23 side trashed Manchester United 6-0 on Saturday.

The Dublin-born forward could have had a hat-trick but his finish to make it 3-0 eventually went down as an own goal. However, he was key to everything good West Ham did, as he gave a scintillating performance to continue a fine season since he joined the club from Celtic during the summer.

Okoflex scores two penalties v Red Devils.

Just five minutes into the match, Okoflex’s trickery won his side a penalty, which he slotted home with ease after dusting himself down.

The Hammers’ second goal came after the 19-year-old won a corner off Man United’s highly-rated centre-back Teden Mengi and it was 3-0 before half-time when Okoflex’s shot deflected off the foot of Marc Jurado and into the net.

Early in the second half, the St. Kevin’s Boys alumnus won and scored another penalty to make it 4-0 before his afternoon was brought to an end when he was substituted on 64 minutes.

Okoflex oozing confidence right now.

West Ham went on to add two more goals without him but Okoflex was clearly the star of the show. Afterwards, he oozed confidence as he spoke to West Ham club media about his two successful penalties.

“When it comes to penalties, I’ll always put my name up there,” he said.

“I’m on penalties usually for the under-23s. I won the first one, took it and scored, and my second one, I won again. I was obviously going to take it after scoring the previous one. It was good to get back out there, score goals and help the team win the game.”

Despite going down as the scorer of a brace, Okoflex expressed his disappointment at not being credited with West Ham’s second goal.

“It’s my goal!” he joked. “There’s nothing else I can do – I want the goal, I want goals and assists. So that’s my thought on it.”

A dream start! Okoflex's trickery wins us a penalty, which the winger duly converts! 💪#PL2 #COYI 1-0 (5) pic.twitter.com/YbkNwNNoui — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 23, 2021

Youngster on on England radar.

Born in Dublin to Nigerian parents, Okoflex was scouted by Liam Brady for Arsenal at the age of 11, while playing for St. Kevin’s Boys in Dublin. The promising winger then moved to Celtic in 2018 and made his senior debut as a substitute against Hibernian in January of this year.

Okoflex has represented both England and the Republic of Ireland at youth level, with England previously reported to have been keen on getting him to commit to the Three Lions.

He has hit the ground running since joining West Ham in the summer, scoring five goals in eight games across Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

