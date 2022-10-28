Antony hits back at angry pundits over his ‘spin’ on Thursday

Antony defends spin move.

Manchester United winger Antony has hit back at pundits who were upset at the ‘spin’ he performed during the 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.

Paul Scholes was among those who criticised the move, with the Red Devils legend branding the Brazilian a “clown,” while Ian Holloway urged him to “grow up a bit.”

Antony takes to Instagram.

Here at Pundit Arena HQ, we were very much in favour of Antony trying to bring a bit of fun into a routine Europa League win, and our argument has been put forward in this piece.

Antony has now come out in defence of the move, taking to Instagram on Friday afternoon with a strong message for those giving out.

“We are known for our art and I won’t stop doing what got me where I am!”, posted the 22-year-old on his Stories, along with footage of the controversial moment.

Nani comparisons.

While the begrudgers were plentiful, so was the number of people who welcomed Antony expressing himself on the Old Trafford turf.

The so-called showboating was reminiscent of Nani’s “seal dribble” at the same venue in a 4-0 FA Cup victory over Arsenal in February 2008.

The former United winger’s off-the-cuff skill also split opinion, although it occurred before the age of social media criticism really blew up.

The audacity from Nani to do this to Arsenal 😲 (via @EmiratesFACup)pic.twitter.com/4iNiO9VoRK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 19, 2021

Richarlison.

Antony’s international teammate and Tottenham player Richarlison was also the subject of ire back in August, when he flicked the ball up and did some keepy-uppies, before being hacked down by Brennan Johnson of Notthingham Forest.

RTE pundit Didi Hamann said at the time that the forward should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct, to which Richarlison responded on Twitter by telling the German to “cry more”.

Cry more 😢 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 29, 2022

Joga Bonito.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win an upcoming World Cup that will be played against a grim backdrop of the hosts’ poor human rights record.

If the likes of Antony and Richarlison wish to bring some joy into our living rooms on those dark winter evenings, then that should be welcomed.

Joga bonito, lads.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antony, Manchester United