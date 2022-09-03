Antony’s Man United squad number confirmed and it seems an unusual call

Antony squad number confirmed.

Manchester United have confirmed that new signing Antony will wear the squad number 21 this season.

The Brazilian winger takes the jersey that was worn by Edinson Cavani last season, after the Uruguayan handed the number 7 over to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Antony to wear number 21 for Man United.

Other previous wearers of Man United’s 21 jersey include Daniel James, Ander Herrera, Rafael da Silva, Diego Forlan and Henning Berg.

Antony wore number 11 during his final season at Ajax, having previously donned the number 39 for the Amsterdam outfit.

The 22-year-old wore both numbers for his previous club Sao Paulo, and he wore number 11 while winning a gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mason Greenwood.

As a winger, the number 11 would have been an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s new man, but it seems that the jersey still belongs to suspended forward Mason Greenwood.

The one-cap England international was suspended by United on January 30th, after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. Two days later, the 20-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

The striker hasn’t been seen in a Man United jersey since and remains on bail while still under contract at the club.

Martin Dubravka.

Also on Saturday, United confirmed that new goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will wear the number 31 shirt this season. Previous incumbents of this number include Nemanja Matic, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Marouane Fellaini.

Dubravka is expected to initially play back-up to the long-serving David de Gea, while potentially acquiring a run of games in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this autumn.

However, with the Slovakian’s ability with his feet appearing to be more suited to Ten Hag’s desired style of play, it may not be long before he is seen lining out in the Premier League.

