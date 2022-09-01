Antony’s first words as a Man United player as winger officially unveiled

Antony unveiled by Manchester United.

Brazilian winger Antony dos Santos has officially been unveiled as a Man United player, after his reported £81 million move from Ajax.

The 22-year-old will be reunited with Man United manager Erik ten Hag, with whom he won two Eredivisie titles while at the Amsterdam club.

Antony on Man United move.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” Antony told the official Man United website.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Antony’s career to date.

Overall, Antony scored 25 times in 82 appearances for Ajax, across two full seasons and the beginning of the current campaign.

He previously starred for his hometown club Sao Paulo and has so far represented the Brazilian side on nine occasions, scoring two goals.

He won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics for his country and will have aspirations of making Tite’s sqaud for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Coming from Brazil, United fans won’t be surprised to learn that Antony has plenty of skills in his locker.

His first touch can be quite exquisite, he has amazingly quick feet and is a fan of dishing out a nutmeg or two – something that is sure to get supporters off their seats at Old Trafford.

He has also demonstrated a fiery streak in the past, particularly when he clashed with recent Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez in last season’s Champions League.

It's days like this that make us understand that it was all worth it, that every dream was never in vain!! Today I arrive at the biggest club in England, one of the biggest in the world and I just have to thank everyone who was part of this journey! (…) @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/2F94fPcOJd — Antony Santos (@antony00) September 1, 2022

Potential debut.

While a debut for Antony away to Leicester City on Thursday night is unlikely, he could make is Red Devils bow at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

That game kicks off at 4.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

